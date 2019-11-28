WATCH LIVE: Macy’s Parade in New York

NEW YORK (AP) – The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has started.

The parade kicked off Thursday morning with a performance by the Broadway cast of “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.”

Police made an announcement shortly before the parade started that the beloved big balloons would fly despite windy conditions. They will be flying at lower levels.

The balloons aren’t allowed to fly if it’s too windy.

Astronaut Snoopy is the first big balloon in this year’s lineup. The latest version of Snoopy was made to honor the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.