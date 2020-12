NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KSNT) — The Metro Nashville Police announced via Twitter Sunday afternoon that they will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. CST to discuss the status of the Christmas day explosion.

A news conference to update the status of the investigation into Fri morning's explosion will take place at approximately 4 p.m. today at 2nd Ave S & Korean Veterans Blvd. pic.twitter.com/Km8i4rmbPX — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 27, 2020

To watch the press conference, click here or watch in the video player below.