Pipeline explodes in Corpus Christi, Texas, Coast Guard says six people are missing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXAN) — Fire crews are handling a major fire caused by an explosion in Corpus Christi, according to police.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove said a barge hit a pipeline which resulted in an explosion, according to Caller Times.

KRIS TV reports that the new underwater pipeline ruptured at the barge loading dock, and the owner of the barge said multiple employees were working at the site at the time of the explosion. The fire engulfed the barge and then spread from the pipeline to a grain elevator, according to the report.

The explosion was reported around 8 a.m. near Nueces Bay, according to the Associated Press.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha said that four people were taken to a hospital by the Corpus Christi Fire Department, and two more people were transported to a hospital by Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said six people are missing, according to KRIS TV.

A huge fire at the grain port in Corpus Christi @callerdotcom pic.twitter.com/7yplmNdUd2 — courtney sacco (@Caller_Courtney) August 21, 2020

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement after hearing reports of the pipeline explosion:

The State of Texas is working closely with local partners in Corpus Christi as well as the Coast Guard to assist with emergency response efforts following the explosion. Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of Public Safety personnel are already on the ground to provide support, and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is monitoring air quality in the area. The state stands ready to provide any additional personnel and resources needed to address this event and keep Texans in the area safe. We will continue to monitor the situation, and I ask all Texans to pray for the men and women responding to the explosion and for the safety of those in the area.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.