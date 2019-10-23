WATCH LIVE: President Trump gives statement on Syria

WASHINGTON (AP/KSNT) – Following the order to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, President Donald Trump is giving a statement regarding the conflict between Kurdish and Turkish forces on the Syrian border.

WATCH LIVE:

President Trump Delivers Remarks LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks at 11:00 a.m. ET. Posted by The White House on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

After the withdrawal, Turkish-backed forces attacked Kurdish fighters in the region. The Kurds fought alongside U.S. troops in the fight to defeat ISIS.

After abruptly announcing last week that he would “bring our soldiers home” from Syria, Trump recalibrated and his administration said it would instead redeploy more than 700 to western Iraq to help counter the Islamic State group.

Meanwhile, Turkey and Russia announced Tuesday that they would jointly patrol most of the northeastern Syrian border with Turkey, underscoring the effects of the U.S. creating a power vacuum the Russians have been quick to fill.