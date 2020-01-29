President Trump signs US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement | KSNT.com

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – President Donald Trump is participating in a signing for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Wednesday morning.

The USMCA was created after the former NAFTA trade agreement was renegotiated. The new deal would require changes such as stricter labor laws.

According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Kansas exports $4 billion worth of product to Canada and Mexico each year; $800 million of that is from agriculture alone.

Standing beside Vice President Mike Pence and surrounded by American workers, the president is giving remarks on the deal.