WATCH: Train slams into 18-wheeler in Texas and splits trailer in half

HOUSTON (KSNT) A Texas officer from Richmond, Texas responding to an 18-wheeler stuck on the tracks captured the moment the train barreled through a tractor trailer.

The train appeared to slice the trailer in two with no problem. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Richmond Police are now investigating the train vs. 18-wheeler accident.

The accident happened Wednesday morning.

The trailer appears to have been loaded with cases of bottled water.  There were no injuries reported. 

