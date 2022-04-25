Driver found standing on top of the vehicle when help arrived

A tan Chevy Trailblazer is almost completely submerged in Shoal Creek, under Gateway Drive just South of Joplin.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A vehicle runs off a busy road and in to Shoal Creek, just south of Joplin Monday.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. (4/24) when a tan Chevy Trailblazer exited Gateway Drive (South Rangeline Road), and drove into Shoal Creek.

When rescue crews from the Redings Mill Fire Department arrived on the scene, Battalion Chief, Tyler Hailey said the driver was standing on top of the roof of the vehicle, after freeing himself from the driver seat.

Battalion Chief Hailey said the vehicle was found was close to the center of the Shoal Creek bridge, just under Gateway Drive.

Redings Mill Fire Department crews launched two paddle boats to reach the driver on top of the SUV.

A lifejacket was put on the man before fire crews got the driver into one of the paddle boats and back on shore.

The male driver, who was the only occupant of the semi-submerged vehicle, and was taken to a Joplin Hospital in stable condition.

Fire crews with Redings Mill then helped Metro Towing get the SUV out of the water.

The Missouri Highway Patrol’s (MHP) Water Patrol Division was also on scene to help with the water rescue.

Troopers with MHP are currently investigating the accident.