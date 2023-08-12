WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Colorado are searching for a wedding crasher who’s wanted for stealing cards and gifts from several newlyweds over the past month.

The same man has reportedly targeted weddings at two events venues, both in the city of Westminster.

Shayna and Armando Bonilla held their dream wedding at the Church Ranch Event Center on Sunday. The following day, the Bonillas went to look for their cards and noticed they were missing.

“We searched through everything we brought home that day,” Shayna Bonilla said. “No cards were anywhere. So we contacted the venue the next morning.”

General manager Eric Gardner said that’s when his team spotted the culprit.

Multiple surveillance videos from the venue show a man arriving on a motorcycle, putting on an orange construction vest, and then casually walking into the main lobby where the card and gift table was set up.

A man suspected of stealing items from multiple weddings in Westminster, Colorado, is seen in surveillance footage released by the reception venue. (Credit: Church Ranch Event Center)

“He said he was with the shuttle service, and that he knew what he was doing,” Gardner said. “He was watching our staff, and then as soon as everyone was out of the room, he went right for the gift cards.”

When I watched that video and found him, I was sick to my stomach,” Gardner said.

The Bonillas aren’t sure how much money the suspect got away with, but they’ve heard from friends and family that multiple cards contained cash.

“We feel like he robbed our whole family,” Shayna Bonilla said. “We just want him to be caught so nobody else has to go through this again.”

The same man is also wanted for reportedly stealing items out of a bridal suite at the Establishment last month.

Westminster police confirm they’re investigating both thefts and say anyone who recognizes the man should contact the department immediately.

More recently, a suspect matching the description of the thief was spotted at a bowling alley in Lafayette, Colorado, just before several people noticed their backpacks had gone missing. The bowling alley’s owners also believe the man may be responsible for the theft of their vending machines last year, seeing as that suspect also matched the description and wore a construction vest.