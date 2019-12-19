Weeding, writing & arithmetic? Pot toking teacher fired

ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) – A substitute teacher at Massachusetts’ North Attleborough High School was fired on Monday for smoking in a classroom, according to school officials.

Principal Peter Haviland said students quickly reported the substitute teacher for “smoking marijuana.”

Haviland said the substitute teacher was removed from the school and is not allowed back on campus.

“It was their quick decisions to report the concerns which allowed our school to immediately intervene and remove the individual who created the unsafe environment,” read part of a statement issued by the school.

The principal said the substitute was not only seen using the drug but leading conversations in class about marijuana.