(NEXSTAR) – Forgot an item for your Thanksgiving meal? Or maybe you burned the turkey and are searching for a replacement item (like America’s preferred frozen pizza)?

Have no fear – some grocery stores are open on Turkey Day.

Here’s a look at the nationwide grocery chains that will be open for Thanksgiving, as well as their hours. It’s worth noting, though, that hours may vary by store. So check online or call before heading out.

Albertsons

Albertsons will be closing its more than 2,000 stores at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to their ad.

Big Lots

A company representative tells Nexstar Big Lots locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CVS

CVS stores will be open, but you’ll want to check your location’s hours online. Pharmacies may also be closed.

Dollar General

Most Dollar General stores will be open for the holiday, a representative tells Nexstar. You can check your store’s hours online.

Kroger

Kroger’s family of stores will be open until 4 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, the company confirmed.

Rite Aid

You won’t be able to pick up your prescriptions on Turkey Day as Rite Aid closes its pharmacies for the holiday. Stores will, however, be open. You can find your location’s hours online.

Sprouts

Sprouts stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, the company has confirmed.

Walgreens

While Walgreens will be closing most of its stores for Thanksgiving, nearly all of its 700 24-hour locations will remain open for the holiday. This is the first time Walgreens has closed stores for Thanksgiving. You can find your store’s hours online here.

Wegmans

Hours may vary by store, but many Wegmans locations will be open on Thursday. You can find your store’s hours here.

Whole Foods

Hours may vary by store, so before you head out to your Whole Foods, check its hours online.

What grocery stores are closed for Thanksgiving?

If you need to trot to a store on Thanksgiving for a forgotten item or replacement turkey, you’ll find yourself face-to-face with a “we’re closed” sign at some major retailers.

Notably, Walmart and Target announced earlier this year that they would again close their doors for Thanksgiving, continuing a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also closing their doors for Thanksgiving are Aldi, BJ’s Wholesale, Costco, Sam’s Club, and Trader Joe’s.

If you’re really in a pinch, many gas stations and convenience stores remain open for Thanksgiving, as do a number of restaurants.