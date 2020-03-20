What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

A woman buys fruits at a supermarket in Bergisch Gladbach that is open in the morning only for elderly people from 65 years to minimize their risk of infection due to the coronavirus outbreak in Germany, Friday, March 20, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted dramatic new measures in the U.S., as the death toll from the global pandemic surpassed 10,000 people worldwide. President Donald Trump has mobilized the federal government to marshal the private sector to combat the pandemic. The U.S. and Mexico a nnounced plans to sharply limit travel over their busy shared border, and New York state moved to join California in confining nearly all residents to their homes.

In Southern Europe, gasping patients filled sick wards and field hospitals went up in hotels and a convention center in Madrid. And the pandemic began moving to parts of the world that may be the least prepared. Some countries in Africa and Latin America lack the equipment or even trained health workers to respond.

Here are some of AP’s top stories Friday on the world’s coronavirus pandemic. Follow APNews.com/VirusOutbreakfor updates through the day:

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

—President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act to get needed medical supplies on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, mobilizing the federal government to marshal the private sector to combat the pandemic.

—Mexico and the U.S. announced plans Friday to sharply limit travel over their busy shared border as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

—The coronavirus is now moving into parts of the world that may be the least prepared. Some countries in Africa and Latin America lack the equipmentor even trained health workers to respond.

—Just as the U.S. government tries to ramp up nationwide screening, laboratory workers are warning of a new roadblock: dire shortages of testing supplies.

—In a world suffering a pandemic, cash is no longer king. A growing number of businesses and individuals worldwide have stopped using banknotes in fear that physical currency, handled by tens of thousands of people over their useful life, could be a vector for the spreading coronavirus.

— Members of President Donald Trump’s economic team convene Friday on Capitol Hill to launch negotiations with Senate Republicans and Democrats racing to draft a $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package amid the coronavirus outbreak.

— Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., is asking for an ethics probe in response to criticism that he sold off as much as $1.7 million in stocks just before the market dropped in February amid coronavirus fears.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under finger nails before rinsing off.

Wash your phone, too. Here’s how.

ONE NUMBER:

$79: The amount that one store was accused of selling one bottle of Purell hand sanitizer. That led to one of the more than 500 violations that New York City has given out to crack down on price gouging, which an AP survey finds has surged across the country because of the pandemic.

IN OTHER NEWS:

PANDEMIC POT: Companies in California and elsewhere arereporting big jumps in marijuana deliveries and sales, as consumers stock up ahead of lockdowns or simply light up in search of relief during anxious times.

