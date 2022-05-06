(AP) The count of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 is nearing 1 million, and there’s a wealth of data making clear which groups have been hit the hardest.

More than 700,000 people 65 and older died. Men died at higher rates than women. White people made up most of the deaths overall. Yet an unequal burden fell on Black, Hispanic, and Native American people considering the younger average age of minority communities. Racial gaps narrowed between surges and then widened again with each new wave. Most deaths happened in urban counties, but rural areas paid a high price at times.

“I’m afraid that as the numbers get bigger, people are going to care less and less,” Nathan Lambrecht said. “I just hope people who didn’t know them and didn’t have the same sort of loss in their lives due to COVID, I just hope that they don’t forget and they remember to care.”

Lambrecht, was the son of Doug Lambrecht. Doug Lambrecht was among the first of the nearly 1 million Americans to die from COVID-19.

Three out of every four deaths were people 65 and older, according to U.S. data analyzed by The Associated Press.

About 255,000 people 85 and older died; 257,000 were 75 to 84 years old; and about 229,000 were 65 to 74.

White people made up 65% of the total deaths, the largest proportion of any race by far. When considering age, it’s apparent that Black, Hispanic, Pacific Islander and Native American people suffered disproportionately more from COVID-19 deaths than other groups in the U.S.

Native Americans experienced higher death rates than all other groups during two waves of the pandemic.

Americans living in rural areas have been less likely to get vaccinated than city dwellers, more likely to be infected and more likely to die.