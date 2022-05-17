MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — NASCAR racer Kurt Busch and Ashley Busch are getting a divorce, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, Kurt Busch said, “I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage. Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected.”

Kurt Busch, from Mooresville, North Carolina, drives for 23XI Racing. According to NASCAR, he has 34 career wins. Virginia-native Ashley Busch, formerly Ashley Van Metre, is a lifelong polo player and was named a global brand ambassador for the U.S. Polo Association in 2017. The two starred together in the 2019 reality TV show “Racing Wives” on CMT.

The two met in 2015 and married in 2017. They do not have any children.

TMZ reports that Ashley filed for the divorce on May 9 in Florida — the couple split their time between Wellington, Florida, and Mooresville, North Carolina, according to Ashley’s “Racing Wives” biography. In the documents, she says that Kurt “committed a tortious act” and that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” She says that problems arose in the relationship in April, and Kurt allegedly cut her off from their joint bank accounts and cards.

The documents say that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

Kurt was previously married to Eva Bryan, but the couple was legally separated in 2011.

On Sunday, Kurt Busch secured his first win at Kansas Speedway and the second win for his new team, 23XI Racing, which is owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA great Michael Jordan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.