(NEXSTAR) – The 95th Academy Awards are underway. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past “the slap” of last year’s ceremony.

Here are the night’s winners.

Animated Feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Documentary Feature: “Navalny”

Live Action-Short: “An Irish Goodbye”

Cinematography: James Friend for “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Makeup and Hairstyling: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Annemarie Bradley for “The Whale”

Costume Design: Ruth Carter for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

International Feature Film: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany

Documentary Short Film: “The Elephant Whisperers”

Animated Short Film: “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse”

Production Design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Original Score: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Developing