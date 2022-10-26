A jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Waukesha, Wis., Christmas parade last year.

Darrell Brooks was found guilty on all 76 charges he faced, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

The incident injured 62 others, prosecutors said during an earlier bond hearing for Brooks. Police say he was fleeing the scene of a reported domestic disturbance.

He had also been charged with counts of recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run causing death, bail jumping and misdemeanor battery.

Brooks dismissed his public defenders days before the trial began and started representing himself.

He has continually been disruptive during the trial, including just prior to the judge’s reading of the verdicts, when he refused to be called by his own name.



