Woman denied bail over safety concerns in decapitation case

NEW HAMPSHIRE, (AP) – A judge has denied a request for bail by a woman whose husband killed her lover and forced her to decapitate him.

The judge sided with prosecutors who acknowledged that the woman was a victim of domestic violence but that she still should have done more to alert authorities about the killing.

The woman’s husband is accused of kidnapping of 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault on Sept. 19, shooting him to death in a car and hiding the body at a campsite in northern New Hampshire.

The Associated Press is not naming the couple because doing so could identify the woman, who says she suffered extreme abuse.

The woman’s attorney said her actions had to be considered in light of the abuse she suffered.