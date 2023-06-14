KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just a few more days before roller coaster fanatics will be able to ride the newest one in Kansas City.

Worlds of Fun said the Zambezi Zinger will open to the public on Monday, June 19. It will be running as soon as the park opens to visitors at 11 a.m.

The Kansas City amusement park reimagined the steel-wood hybrid roller coaster in celebration of it’s 50th anniversary.

A special group of 32 riders said they will ride the roller coaster Friday morning.

Each person won the opportunity to be one of the first to ride the roller coaster through a raffle after making a donation to the Big Slick Charity Event.

The Zambezi Zinger was supposed to debut at the end of May.

Worlds of Fun delayed the ride because it still needed more testing before safely opening.