KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another change is coming to Worlds of Fun’s annual horror fest, Halloween Haunt.

New this year, Halloween Haunt will be a special ticketed event with its own separate admission and policies.

In the past, Halloween Haunt was included with Worlds of Fun’s daily admission or season pass. But now park admission and Halloween Haunt admission will require separate tickets. Worlds of Fun will also offer a combo ticket for both.

Gold and Platinum season passes will still include unlimited fall Worlds of Fun visits and Halloween Haunt visits, but Silver season passes does not include Halloween Haunt.

Even customers with a combo pass or season pass will still be required to exit the park at the end of daytime operations before returning to Halloween Haunt.

For example, on several Saturdays, the park will close at 5 p.m. and Halloween Haunt doesn’t start until 6 p.m. Guests will have to go through security again and rescan their tickets.

This isn’t the only change Worlds of Fun has made for Halloween Haunt in recent years.

Last year, Worlds of Fun started a new bag policy. Anyone attending Halloween Haunt can only bring bags smaller than 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches by 2 inches. The small bags that are allowed inside are subject to search.

The park said the bag policy is in place to increase safety and also make entry into the park more efficient during the popular event.

Halloween Haunt runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 28. The attraction will be open on Fridays and Saturdays in September then Thursdays through Sundays in October. Tickets are on sale now.