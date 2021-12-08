Wreath laying at WWII Memorial to honor Sen. Bob Dole Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.

FILE – In this July 18, 2016 file photo, former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. The New York Times is reporting that last week’s telephone call between President-elect Donald Trump and Taiwan’s president was the result of six months of behind-the-scenes work by Dole acting on […]

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNT) – A wreath-laying ceremony at the WWII Memorial in Washington D.C. will take place this morning at 8 a.m. EST to honor the late Kansas Senator Robert Dole.

KSNT will stream the event live starting at 7 a.m. CST.

Dole passed away Sunday at the age of 98. His death comes less than a year after he announced he had stage 4 lung cancer.

The current Kansas congressional delegation will participate, as well as Former Senator Pat Roberts and Former Congressman Kevin Yoder.

Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, General Joseph Martin, will conduct the official wreath-laying. General Martin served as commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division from September 2016 to May 2018, where he deployed and commanded the Combined Joint Force Land Component Command in Operation Inherent Resolve.