To celebrate the park’s 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zambezi Zinger.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun visitors hoping to ride the Zambezi Zinger next weekend will have to wait a little longer.

The amusement park says the popular Zambezi Zinger will not open until later this spring.

The park opens to the public April 8, to celebrate its 50th season. It says while the zinger won’t be open, there are other upgrades that visitors can explore.

Crews have changed themes throughout the park. There is a new fountain and cobblestone plaza in Europa, a bell tower in Americana, new signs. and upgrades to ride queues.

Roller coaster fans who are disappointed about having to wait to ride the Zambezi Zinger still have the chance to be one of the first on the roller coaster.

Worlds of Fun and Big Slick are using the opening to raise money for Children’s Mercy Hospital. People who donate at least $10 to the cause have the chance to be randomly chosen to ride the first two trains of the roller coaster.

Season Passholders will also have an chance to be among the first to ride during an exclusive Season Passholder Preview Event. The date for the preview will be announced at a future time.

Anyone looking for the Zambezi Zinger when it opens will find it in the park’s Africa section. It is 74 feet tall and will reach speeds of 45 miles an hour. Worlds of Fun has not yet released a date for the roller coaster to begin running.