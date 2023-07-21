WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Navy F-35C Lightning II aircraft made a pit stop in Wichita Friday afternoon.

The plane touched down at Eisenhower National Airport. Airport Police and Fire Chief Roger Xanders had a chance to snap some photos as the plane sat on the tarmac and captured video of its takeoff.

The plane stopped at the airport to refuel. A spokesperson for Eisenhower National Airport tells KSN that a local aviation maintenance company has a contract with the U.S. Navy to provide fuel for aircraft crossing the country that need to refuel.

The F-35C Lightning II is the Navy’s version of the advanced multirole combat aircraft. The jet first flew in 2006 but didn’t enter service until nearly a decade later due to a variety of issues.

The Marines were the first to bring the plane into service with the F-35B in 2015. The Air Force was next with the F-35B coming in 2016, and the Navy’s F-35C going into service in 2019.

The F-35A used by the Air Force is a conventional take-off and landing aircraft, while the Marines F-35B is designed for vertical take-off and landings from amphibious assault ships. The F-35C includes a tailhook and reinforced front landing gear for carrier landings, and folding wing tips to allow for storage onboard a carrier.

