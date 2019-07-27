NE Kansas Boy Scouts make friends, experience cultures at World Scout Jamboree

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thousands of scouts, including three from Northeast Kansas, gathered together in West Virginia for the 24th annual World Scout Jamboree.

The World Scout Jamboree runs from July 22 to August 2 and brings together 45,000 scouts from across the world to experience different cultures and learn from each other.

Among them are Kyle Figge, 17, of Holton, Blake Coleman, 16, of Wamego, Tanner Carter, 17, of Tecumseh, who are all experiencing the Jamboree for the first time. Their excitement to learn and connect with others is making their trip truly one to remember.

From left to right: Kyle Figge, Blake Coleman, and Tanner Carter.

“My dream has come true,” Tanner Carter said.

“This is a lifetime opportunity that not many people get,” Kyle Figge said.

“This is an amazing and fun opportunity,” Blake Coleman said.

All three boys have enjoyed their time at the Jamboree so far and stressed the same point, unity.

“It gives us a chance to not look at people different and see that we are all equal in our own ways,” Figge said. “Just because we are different in certain ways doesn’t mean we’re not people.”

The theme of this year’s Jamboree is Unlock a New World, which focuses on the new adventures, cultures, and friendships that will be experienced during the two weeks.

“This allowed us to be considerate to other people’s cultures and to be more accepting in the future,” Blake Coleman said.

In addition to many different programs including aerial sports, river rafting, and rock climbing, the scouts have been getting to know the other troops and experiencing their cultures.

They are taking the lessons they’ve learned to heart, and plan to put them to use long after the Jamboree has ended.

“You need to know the community around you because we all share the same globe,” Tanner Carter said. “We need to know who we’re dealing with and how we can make this world better.”