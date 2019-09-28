NE Kansas severe weather updates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller is giving you a live look at the severe weather sweeping across Northeast Kansas this evening.

Read below for live updates.

8:29 p.m.-

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Douglas Co. as large hail and damaging winds could come with the storm.

8:23 p.m. –

The tornado warning has expired.

8:03 p.m. –

A tornado warning has been issued for Douglas County until 8:30 p.m.

The city of Lawrence is not included in the tornado warning, but it is included in the severe thunderstorm warning that was issued.

The severe thunderstorm warning was issued for SE Morris, Osage and Lyon Counties until 8:45 p.m.