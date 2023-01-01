TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topeka homeowners are upset about a city project possibly going up right in their back yards.

ONE Gas Inc. currently has a building near downtown Topeka, but that will be torn down with the new Polk Quincy viaduct construction. Documents from the city’s planning commission shows ONE Gas Inc. wants to set up shop near Sixth and Gage, but neighbors say they want to keep the area residential.

“Having an industrial zone right next to us is going to hurt our enjoyment of our property and the character of the neighborhood,” said property owner Jonathan Klima.

Eva Burnkow has lived in the neighborhood for over 40 years. She has her own set of concerns.

“My concern was to put industrial in between homes and a high school just seems so impractical,” said Burnkow.

27 News reached out to ONE Gas Inc. for an interview. The company declined, but Dawn Tripp, their spokesperson, left us with a statement, saying in part:

“From the start, sensitivity to area residents has been a key focus. As a result of the public meetings held on this project, we modified our plan to: relocate CNG refueling facilities further away from nearby residences, incorporate larger evergreen-type trees to create a visual barrier, and include a lighting plan to minimize disturbance to residents in the area. As a result, we’re confident this rezoning request benefits Topeka residents and the company alike.”

The rezoning would take place in District Nine for the Topeka city council. Newly-appointed council woman Michelle Hoferer holds that council seat. 27 News called her multiple times throughout the week, but we never heard back. Mike Lesser resigned from that council seat at the beginning of November. He also declined an interview, but showed his support in a letter to the planning commission, saying in part:

“I have no doubt these improvements will benefit both Kansas Gas Service and the surrounding community.”

This rezoning change is on the action items for the Jan. 10th city council meeting.