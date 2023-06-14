KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is coming to Netflix.

The trailer for the new Netflix series titled “Quarterback” was released on Wednesday and Patrick Mahomes is front and center.

The inaugural season will give fans exclusive access to Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, and Philadelphia Eagles’ Marcus Mariota as they navigate the 2022 NFL season and Super Bowl LVII. Cameras followed the athletes into the huddle and into their homes for some family time.

In the trailer, Mahomes’ and the Chiefs’ biggest moments are shown in small clips along with highlights from the seasons of Cousins and Mariota.

In one instance, the trailer shows Mahomes and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the AFC Divisional game discussing Mahomes’s injury status after he hurt his right ankle.

“I’m gonna take you out here,” Reid said.

“No! Hell no. I’m good,” Mahomes said in response.

The trailer also showed Mahomes spending time with his wife Brittany and his daughter Sterling in some downtime while also showing Mahomes’ house setup to review game film.

Two of Mahomes most outstanding plays from 2022 were also featured in the trailer, including his no-look touchdown pass to running back Jerick McKinnon against the Denver Broncos and his spinning touchdown pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes’ 2PM Productions produced the series alongside NFL Films.

The show will air on Netflix beginning on July 12.