New “Blues, Brews and Bites” festival in Topeka Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new music festival is kicking off in the Capital City this weekend. The first ever “Blues, Brews and Bites” festival will be in Ward-Meade Park on Saturday.

This event is organized by TFI Family Services. Proceeds from the event will benefit children in TFI Foster Care in Kansas.

This is a 21-years-old and over event. The event will feature food trucks, adult beverages and a full line up of musical acts:

  • 4:30 pm – Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
  • 6 pm – Keesha Pratt Brand
  • 7:45 pm – BelAirs
  • 9:15 pm – Zac Harmon

General Admission tickets are $30 and VIP “Party on the Patio” tickets are $75. Click here to purchase tickets.

VIP tickets are limited and include two drink tickets, complimentary bottled water, VIP lanyard, souvenir festival t-shirt, swag bag, complimentary hors d’oeuvres plus a private show by Josh Hoyer from “The Voice.”

