New broadcast tower going up west of Topeka

If you’re headed west of Topeka, keep an eye out for our new digital broadcast tower being built south of Interstate 70, before you get to the Carlson Road exit.

It stretches more than a quarter mile in the air. That’s four football fields high.

The tower will house antennas for:

Your local ABC affiliate, KTKA-TV

Your local CW affiliate

KTPK-FM radio, also known as Country 106.9

Additional communication businesses

This is part of Nexstar Broadcasting’s multimillion dollar upgrade of local broadcast facilities. The new state-of-the-art tower will provide an improved signal to viewers who watch TV using antennas, a population that’s growing as people drop their cable or satellite dish services.