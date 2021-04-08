New co-working space open for business in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A new co-working space, Gather, is open for business in downtown Topeka at 534 S. Kansas Ave. The founder of the company, Austin Roberson, said the company happened by accident.

Roberson was struggling to find an office for his own software company when he realized, he wasn’t alone. Others in the area were also struggling to find office space.

He decided to buy a space that others can use as well. Businesses and individuals can collaborate on ideas and help each other grow.

The memberships start at $200 a month and it gives professionals access to the basics to get started, such as a conference room and wifi.

Gather is located in Townsite Towers which also gives members access to services across the building, for example the café.

“It looks like there’s a lot of people who have the same vision as me to bring businesses together,” Roberson said. “Where are traditionally I think businesses tend to operate very independently.

Roberson said he enjoys giving back and teaching others what he has learned through his own experiences. He also believes Gather is just another step in transforming downtown Topeka into something special.