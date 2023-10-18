GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Superintendent for USD-475, Reginald Eggleston, joined the 27 News Morning Show to discuss the latest with the district.

To start the discussion, Mr. Eggleston commented on the completion of the first quarter for this school year.

“It’s been exceptional,” he said. “It’s been a great start to the year and we are just excited about the things that the district is accomplishing.”

Mr. Eggleston was also excited to share the details of a new event they are hosting for parents within the district. Love and Logic is geared more toward the parents of children who are in early childhood, kindergarten or first grade. The event will focus on teaching and guiding parents in how to build and maintain positive and healthy relationships with their little ones.

“We just feel like it’s a resource that we want to offer our parents to, again, better support their student and understand some of the challenges that young people are experiencing,” Eggleston said.

He said that he feels this curriculum will allow students to function better during day-to-day activities with peers both in and outside of the classroom. And although the curriculum is geared more toward parents of younger children, Eggleston encourages anyone to participate.

“We want as many parents as possible to attend,” Eggleston said. “We invite all of them in to come and take advantage of this.”

Child care and food will be made available to all of those who want to attend. They expect to have more in the future, but the first session will be from 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the H.D. Karns building.

If you’re interested in attending the event, you can contact Windy Hancock, the McKinney-Vento Coordinator, via email at WindyHancock@usd475.org.

For more information, you can watch the full interview linked above.