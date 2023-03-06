TOPEKA (FOX 43)- The Breakfast for Hope Event is coming up soon in the spring, happening on May 5 from 8 to 9 in the morning at The Beacon.

People will have the opportunity to hear from renowned-author Mike Matson who wrote the novel, Courtesy Boy: A True Story of Addiction. The novel is classified as a creative non-fiction piece of work, and details Matson’s experience battling addiction as a functioning alcoholic.

All of the money raised from ticket sales goes directly towards helping improve the services Valeo provides to the community. Tickets are currently on sale for $50 per person, and that does include the breakfast meal.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets, you can do so by going here.