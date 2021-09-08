New exhibit celebrates women’s rights, encouraging better equality

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Mulvane Art Museum is home to the “No Endpoint for the Stubborn” exhibit created by Kansas City artist Kate Horvat.

Horvat created the exhibit to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote. The exhibit was supposed to be presented last year, but because of coronavirus, its opening was postponed until this year.

The exhibit shows posters and flags of bright yellows and oranges, as the color yellow was the defining color of the women’s suffrage movement.

These posters portray the hands, faces or likeness of four different women who were key players in the women’s rights movement over the last 100 years; Fannie Lou Hamer, Angela Davis, Gloria Steinem and Malala. Flags posted all around the gallery have memorable quotes or writings printed on them from the different women.

Although the exhibit is a celebration of the 19th Amendment and women’s rights as a whole, women still have a ways to go in the fight for equality.

“It’s something that’s ongoing, that never ends,” Connie Gibbons said, the director of the Mulvane Art Museum. “Kate really wanted to emphasize that the work is not done, hence the name ‘No Endpoint for the Stubborn’.”

To learn more about the artist’s process when creating the exhibit, you can sign up for her Zoom meeting here. The meeting is on Thursday, starting at 6 p.m.

The exhibit will be on display through the end of the year.