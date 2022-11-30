TOPEKA (KSNT)– Downtown Topeka Inc.’s Window Decorating contest is kicking off tomorrow, Dec. 1st.

Businesses in the bid district are decorating. People are invited to come downtown and view the art, then they can vote on their favorite window by texting a number they will have posted next to the art display.

The community can start voting tomorrow, Dec. 1st. The business that gets the most amount of votes will receive a $500 cash prize, a trophy, and some special promotions on DTI’s website and social media accounts.

Stephanie Norwood is the Director of Events for the Greater Topeka Partnership. She said they received thousands of votes for the competition last year, so she has high hopes for this year.

“We want to make it a holiday season, rather than just a parade day. We have a lot of small businesses so we always want to encourage people to shop small and this is just another way to get people down here. Maybe you’ll find a store you didn’t know about prior, but you also just get to enjoy the festivities.”

If you are a business and want to participate in the contest, you can sign up anytime, even after Dec. 1st.