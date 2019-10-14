New lawyer assigned to teen accused of killing Dwane Simmons

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The teen accused of killing Washburn football player Dwane Simmons now has a new attorney.

Last month the Kansas Supreme Court suspended Kevin Shepherd’s law license for violations of professional conduct. Shepherd was representing 18-year-old Francisco Mendez.

Now KiAnn Caprice has been appointed as the new attorney for Mendez.

Mendez recently pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and seven other counts. Simmons, Ballentine and three other Washburn players were shot at as they celebrated after Ballentine was drafted by the Giants earlier in the day.