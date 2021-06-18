New ‘Lockett Legacy’ display honors K-State icons

MANHATTAN (KSNT)- A new display honoring Kevin, Aaron and Tyler Lockett was unveiled today inside Rockin K’s on campus at Kansas State University.

The reveal was surrounded by a ceremony in which the Lockett brothers, their family, and retired head coach Bill Snyder spoke.

“We all recognize what talented football athletes they were. What quality students they were. I don’t think it goes unnoticed that they are tremendous young men,” Snyder said.

The exhibit was meant to pay homage to the hard work and dedication that all of the Lockett brothers have put into the university, both on and off the field.

The display consists of pictures from the athletes from their playing days at the university as well as pictures from their NFL careers. Each portion of the exhibit also includes the records set by each brother.

A featured image of all 3 siblings at an award ceremony is also shown with the following quote.

“Each of the three Locketts that we have had, even though they have far different skill capabilities on the field, they were quality players. But more importantly than anything else is the fact that they are truly genuine people. They have a great value system brought forth by their family, their parents. Tyler has taken the same road Aaron and Kevin did when they were in our program. They work diligently at trying to be better people, better family members, better players, better students, day in and day out.” Bill Snyder

The display is now up and can be seen at Rockin K’s, located at 1880 Kimball Ave STE 100, Manhattan, KS 66502.