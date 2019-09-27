New Manhattan flag to be flown October 2

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The newly adopted Manhattan flag will fly around town for the first time on October 2.

Kim Medvid, the artist who created the flag, will join the City Commission meeting via Facetime from Pennsylvania for the official presentation of the new Manhattan city flag the day before.

She will be presented with a certificate in addition to a full-sized flag by Mayor Mike Dodson.

The new flag will be flown at City Hall and City Park beginning October 2.

The design and artwork are available to be reproduced with no associated fees. Copies of the design may be downloaded from the City’s website.

Manhattan’s flag design, Little Apple on the Prairie by City of Manhattan, Kansas is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

The new design was chosen out of over 100 submitted designs and was officially adopted on August 20.