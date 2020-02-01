New outpost will increase Shawnee County deputy presence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is making a change to boost their deputy presence.

The Sherwood Outpost is located on SW Urish Road, just north of Lake Sherwood.

The Sheriff’s Office said the outpost will be manned by part-time and retired deputies and focus on crime trends like burglaries and thefts in the Sherwood area. According to Sheriff Brian Hill, the outpost will give deputies another place to work when they’re on patrol.

“Some walk-in reporting, we’re in the process of trying to get people to have set hours and man this. And operationally, the deputies that are patrolling out in this area will have a place that they can come and do reports,” Sheriff Hill said.

The outpost will have an official opening on February 11th.