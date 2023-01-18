TOPEKA (FOX 43)- The Family Service and Guidance Center has recently revamped and repurposed their “Real World Parenting” series, changing it to the “Ask a Child Therapist” program.

They will still be selecting a topic of the month, as well as answering any and all parent and caregiver questions via videos posted to Facebook and on the FSGC’s website. In addition to this, they will also continue to host free Zoom Q&A sessions every month on a new topic.

To kick off the new year, January’s topic is on anger management issues. Pam Evans, the Marketing & Development Director for FSGC, says people need to turn in any questions they might have regarding the topic as soon as they possible can. This way, they can get a specific response to your question curated perfectly for you.

Evans also spoke on the latest construction updates on the Youth Crisis and Recovery Center that is supposed to open in September or October of this year.

For more information, watch the interview above.