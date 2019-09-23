New state park to open in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The newest state park in Kansas is slated to open next month.

Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park in Logan County is a rare geological gem that features chalky spires and buttes projecting as high as 100 feet (30 meters) in the air.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the park is set to open Oct. 12. The park’s grand opening ceremony will be followed by free, guided tours that run every hour.

Kansas dropped a $50 visitor’s fee last month. The fee had been intended as a warning to anyone that might damage the park’s fragile rock formations.

Tours will now be free, but visitors must schedule them in advance.

Guests will be required to buy a $5 state park vehicle permit or have a yearly Kansas state parks vehicle pass.