TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 475 Geary County Schools is currently retaining land from the old Junction City High School, that is more centrally located, for a new Early Childhood Center.

As of right now, the center is going to be an estimated 70,000 sq. ft. and it will be able to house 450 students. There is $15 million earmarked for that project, according to USD 475 Superintendent Reginald Eggleston.

On top of the construction progress with the new ECC, Superintendent Eggleston spoke to 27 News about the USD 475 Thrive Program. This requires students to have at least a 3.0 GPA, a 95% attendance rate, as well as 0 disciplinary referrals.

“We believe students can do extremely well when they’re at school on a daily basis with a good attitude. The achievement will increase automatically by coming to school ready, prepared and just with a good attitude,” said Superintendent Eggleston.

Looking forward further into the semester, Superintendent Eggleston gave some details on how people can attend the State of Education happening on April 17.

Lastly, the school district is looking to fill some positions, so it can better educate and serve the community. For more information on how you can apply, click here.