TOPEKA (KSNT) — There is a new way to find Girl Scout cookies.

No longer do you have to drive around on the weekends hoping to stumble upon them. You can now go online to KansasGirlScout.org and type your zip code to find your nearest troop’s cookie stand.

27 News met up with Troop 3-7-1-4’s Scout Leader, Michelle Post, who explained how buying these cookies supports your local community’s Girl Scouts. She says a dollar of every box goes back to each troop and helps fund the activities and experiences for these girls.

“These girls are directly benefiting from their stuffing at a cookie booth and helping us out,” Post said. “It’s going directly back to those little girls, like I said, to be able to do things that we want to do with them.”

She also says that these girls are learning business and other life skills from selling these cookies.