New York approves bill allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers licenses

(WNYT/NBC News) - New York lawmakers have passed a bill that authorizes driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants.

The "Green Light" bill, if signed into law, will make New York the 13th state to issue licenses to immigrants who enter the U.S. illegally.

Advocates say allowing immigrants to have licenses would help them get jobs and handle everyday tasks more easily.

Opponents of the bill say the state is just rewarding people for violating immigration laws.

