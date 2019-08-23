Newborn baby found dead inside trash bag

ALCALDE, N.M. (KOAT) – A newborn baby was found dead in a trash bag inside a trailer in New Mexico on Friday.

New Mexico State Police were contacted by the baby’s father on Friday after he returned home to La Madera from a trip and noticed his unborn child’s mother no longer looked pregnant.

“It’s kinda hard to believe,” said Jerry Sanchez, who lives in the area.

The man told officers he asked the woman about the baby but she would not tell him where the baby was.

“It’s such a small area- we’ve never had this type of tragedy here before,” said Frances Medina.

State police learned the woman was staying at a trailer in Alcalde and officers went to the home to perform a welfare check.

Investigators say that’s where officers found the newborn baby dead inside a trash bag. Officers said when they entered the trailer it smelled of “death.”

“Terrible, it’s horrible, it’s the worst thing any mother could do to their child,” said Desiree Romero. “I mean a newborn that didn’t even get a chance at life.”

According to documents obtained by our partners at the Albuquerque Journal, the father told police his child’s mother was a frequent heroin user and had used drugs while pregnant. He also told police he had “heard the woman had injected the newborn baby with heroin to keep the child from going through withdrawal symptoms.”

The Journal reported that officers noted when interviewing the woman, she exhibited signs associated with heroin use, “constantly passing out and waking up.” The search warrant also stated that the baby’s umbilical cord, and bloody towels were found near a burn pile next to the trailer.

“We do have a suspect in place, which is the mother of the child, and we’re following up with investigation through state police,” said Marco Serna, Rio Arriba District Attorney. “If there are additional individuals who took part in this horrific, horrific hiding of this body, we will discover them and we will prosecute them as well.”

The baby’s body was taken to the Office of the Medical Investigator where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

“I hope she doesn’t get away with it,” Medina said “Justice for that baby, punishment for the young lady that did this to her child”

Serna said his office, along with state police are conducting interviews with several people, as well as waiting on the autopsy results, before they can move forward with any type of charges. No names have been released.