Newman Regional Health Opens Respiratory Clinic for COVID-19 Response

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – In response to the COVID-19 emergency, an outpatient Respiratory Clinic will open on Thursday at the Newman Regional Health Medical Partners Express Care location.

This is adjacent to the new Emergency Department. The Respiratory Clinic will operate 8:00am – 12:00pm, Monday thru Friday, by appointment only.

In order to be seen in the Respiratory Clinic, patients must “call before you go” to their provider’s office who will complete a verbal health screening over the phone, ask questions related to their condition, and schedule an appointment for the patient. The clinic is intended to provide care to patients with respiratory conditions, after calling ahead to their provider’s office, due to the symptoms they are experiencing such as fever more than 100 degrees, cough, or shortness of breath. Additionally, the clinic enables patients who may be exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to be seen, diagnosed, treated, and tested in a separate location, due to the high-restriction guidelines that many doctor’s offices have put in place.

The Respiratory Clinic location has a special air ventilation and ultraviolet filtration system that provides an extra layer of safety for patients and staff than other ventilation systems.

Upon entering the clinic, patients are directed to check in with the Emergency Department Registration staff to inform them of their Respiratory Clinic appointment and to receive a mask. The following visitation restrictions are in effect:

Only the patient is allowed in the clinic. This includes family members and/or caregivers. If the patient is unable to come alone, they are asked to call before their visit in order for staff to make necessary arrangements. For child appointments, only one parent/guardian is to accompany them. There will be no siblings allowed at this time.

For more information regarding the Respiratory Clinic, please call your provider’s office, or (620) 343-7828.

Newman Regional Health Medical Partners Express Care will continue operating their normal hours of 1:00 – 9:00pm, Monday thru Friday, and 10:00am – 6:00pm, Saturday and Sunday, for walk-in visits.