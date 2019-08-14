11-year-old girl writes book to end bullying





JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – An 11-year-old girl in Clarke County has written and published a book to help kids who are bullied in school.

The young author attends school in Jackson. Her book, The Bully Fighter, is now available for purchase.

Addison Bates says she’s witnessed bullying in school growing up and she wants others to know that it shouldn’t be the norm.

“The only attention I want is to spread the message of being kind to one another and to stop the bullying,” she says.

Addison is selling copies of her book here.





