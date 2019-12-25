A ‘cousin Eddie’ Christmas in Gravette

by: Ninette Sosa

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA) — Elaborate holiday decorations turn heads in Gravette.

There is a home there that is a scene straight out of ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’

A mannequin depicts cousin Eddie next to an R-V similar to the one in the movie.

The Beccard’s home also features a Christmas tree through the roof and many Christmas inflatables.

Tad Beccard’s inspiration for all the lights and decorations came from his son who has special needs. The idea has now expanded to include adults, too.

“They stop and look and laugh, and honk, and they’ll take pictures. We’ve had people take family photos with it. So, it’s been quite a catch for everyone here,” said Beccard.

The display will be up until mid-January.

