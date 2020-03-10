ACU’s Wright named POTY; Golightly earns first team honor

FRISCO, Texas – Two of the all-time greats in ACU women’s basketball history were recognized as such on Tuesday as the Southland Conference handed out its yearly awards presented by Ready Nutrition. Senior Breanna Wright was named the Southland Player of the Year and listed on the all-conference first team, and fellow classmate Dominique Golightly joined her at the top of the list as well.

The duo led ACU to a 16-4 season in the conference and a 24-5 overall record, marking the fifth time in program history the team has won 24 or more games in the regular season. ACU finished tied for second in the conference and will play as the No. 3 seed in the 2020 Hercules Tires Southland Conference Tournament. ACU will play on Friday, March 13 in the quarterfinal round in Katy at 1:30 p.m. against either No. 6 Nicholls or No. 7 UIW. For the complete fan guide to the conference tournament, click here.

Breanna Wright

Wright becomes the second Wildcat ever to win Southland Conference Player of the Year, joining Alexis Mason, who did so in 2016. Wright has put together an impressive senior campaign and currently leads the conference in 10 categories. The senior has consistently shown her dual-threat offensive ability as she tops the league with 18.1 points and 5.1 assists per game. Wright has shown her range all year with 85 made three-pointers to pace an ACU squad that ranks fourth nationally with 10 triples per game. The Jarrell, Texas, native also claimed a spot on the All-Southland first team, earning all-conference honors for the third time in her career. Wright has scored in double figures in all but one conference game, and hit at least 20 points in 11 of the 20. She tallied a career-high 31 points at Central Arkansas, and a double-double of 22 points and 10 assists at home against UIW. Wright averaged 39.5 minutes per game, the second-highest mark in the conference, while also leading ACU with 34 steals in league play this year.

Dominique Golightly

Golightly started every game of her senior campaign, and finished as the second-leading scorer in the league at 15.4, and averaged 16.7 in conference play. Golightly was ACU’s top rebounder at 6.1 per game, and offensively, shot 47.8% from the floor, and was the second-best three-point shooter at 43.6%. The senior finished her home career in style with a career-high 33 points against SFA, and tallied six 20+ efforts against conference opponents. Golightly scored in double-figures in league play 17 times. The Chickasha, Okla. native hit nine three-pointers, made 12 total field goals, and scored the 33 against SFA, all tying ACU Division I program records. Golightly averaged 34.4 minutes per game, the sixth-highest average in the SLC.