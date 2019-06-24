AR doctor who went missing in Mexico claims he ‘can’t recall anything’

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KARK) — A Northwest Arkansas doctor who went missing in Mexico last week, claims he ‘can’t recall anything’ about his disappearance.

Jessy Pacheco addressed reporters in Van Buren Sunday afternoon, the first time he spoke publicly about what happened.

“I didn’t think I was going to be back home. I thought my life was over, but I’m home,” Pacheco said.

The 29-year-old went missing in Guadalajara on June 15, just hours after he graduated from medical school at Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara.

Pacheco didn’t share much, only saying celebrations during a night out with friends took a tragic turn.

“I can’t recall anything. It was just complete blackout,” he said. “Graduation was amazing, all my family and friends were there. Next thing you know [I] blacked out and then ended up showing up back home.”

Mexican police found his friend, Carlos Alejandro Delgadillo Romero, beaten, shot, and killed a block away from the bar where they were last seen.

“Carlos was a close friend of mine and I’m sorry it happened to him,” Pacheco said. “I would have taken his place. He didn’t deserve it.”

Pacheco was declared safe Friday, when authorities saw him on airport surveillance cameras leaving Mexico with his mom. The family wouldn’t address that or how he was found.

“We honestly don’t know what happened,” said Pacheco’s cousin, Jeff Solis.

The family says they have not had any contact with Mexican authorities and claim the FBI is now investigating.

“I’m just glad I’m home,” Pacheco said,