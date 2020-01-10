Behind the scenes with Talia Suskauer, who plays Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked

Time Lapse of Talia Suskauer getting her green on.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”



Elphaba concept art



Galinda concept art











Our Re’Chelle Turner went behind the scenes with Talia Suskauer who plays Elphaba. It only takes her makeup artist 15 minutes to transform her into Elphaba.

She warms up for about 20 minutes and drinks lots of water. Talia says the performance is like no other!

“I think it offers a really cool perspective looking at the characters that we know and love,” Talia Suskauer said.

She plays as Elphaba in Wicked.

“I have the really unique opportunity to actually be painted into my character,” she said.

She performed her 100th show Wednesday night at the Robinson Performing Center.

“I’ve been dreaming about playing this part. I mean we all have dreams when we were younger but actually to see it actualized and realized is the biggest honor and gift of my entire life,” Talia said.

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.”

“I feel absolutely honored to portray here in this day and age,” Talia said.

“Elphaba has one of the purest hearts of any characters that are ever known she is strong and passionate, she cares deeply about others and she is a fierce advocate,” Suskauer said.

Her advice to others.

“Keep fighting and pursuing your dreams and you will get there,” Talia said.

When it comes to the green makeup.

“I just use Neutrogena makeup wipes and it comes right off,” Suskauer said.

Originally from Florida, Talia attended Penn State, where she received her B.F.A. in musical theater. Broadway: Be More Chill. Off-Broadway: Be More Chill. Regional: Shrek (Fiona), Little Women (Jo), at the New London Barn Playhouse. “Thank you to all of my teachers, Jen and Peter Jones, HCKR, Sherry Kayne, my family and friends, my incredible parents, A-team and Tom.” Talia dedicates this show to the Glinda in her life, her sister, Becca.

To get tickets or more information about the show, click the image below.