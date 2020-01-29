Buck starts new life with the hunter that saved his life

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Buck the boxer is home.

“I figured if nobody else would take him I might as well take him cause I saved him once, I’ll keep saving him.” Just last week, it was Jared Melton who brought him to Central Baldwin Veterinary Hospital after finding him stuck in what he described as an armadillo hole. Skin and bones, no one was sure if he had been found in time but Buck beat the odds.

Buck the boxer heads home with the hunter that found him stuck in a hole last week.

“He has progressed wonderfully,” says veterinarian Dr. Angie Truett. “In the last week, he has already built muscle. He can practically run out of the cage where we were having to help him support his weight and get out before.”

Only 36 pounds when he was found, he’s now just under 50 pounds. “There was a lot of compassion,” says Melton when talking about the outpouring of support. “Everybody was sharing it and I’m thankful for all the prayers and compassion and thankful for the vet staff here.”

A happy ending for a dog that has captured the hearts of all who have heard his story.

