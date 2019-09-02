Cat. 5 Dorian pounds Bahamas, crawling toward Florida

Newsfeed Now

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Category 5 Hurricane Dorian is crawling towards Florida at just 1 mph, continuing to deliver catastrophic damage to the Bahamas.

The 5 a.m. Monday advisory from the National Hurricane Center said the Grand Bahama Island will be battered by Dorian’s catastrophic winds and storm surge all day and night.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Dorian is approaching Florida’s east coast at just 1 mph with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph.

Life-threatening storm surges and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected along Florida’s east coast through mid-week, the NHC says.

Hurricane Dorian officially made landfall at 12:45 p.m. ET Sunday on Elbow Cay in the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm. It was one of the most intense hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin. The eye of the storm made a second landfall at 2 p.m. on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

Since then, Hurricane Dorian has been moving at a crawl, continuing to deliver devastating blows on the Bahamas.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:

HURRICANE WARNING:

  • Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island
  • Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia/Brevard County Line

HURRICANE WATCH:

  • Andros Island
  • North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet
  • Volusia/Brevard County Line to the mouth of St. Mary’s River

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

  • North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

TROPICAL STORM WATCH:

  • North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach
  • Lake Okeechobee

STORM SURGE WARNING:

  • Lantana to the Volusia/Brevard County Line

STORM SURGE WATCH:

  • North of Deerfield Beach to Lantana
  • Volusia/Brevard County Line to the mouth of St. Mary’s River

MORE HURRICANE COVERAGE

    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Trending Stories